Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

Dropped one in The Bay. pic.twitter.com/nMUCZh5NuG — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 26, 2018

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Apparently, KAT is a fan of BBQ Chicken and Stuffing! pic.twitter.com/7cUkBYP4gj — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 26, 2018

Life lessons from Gorgui: Give, and you shall receive. pic.twitter.com/HWE8Wcmmhe — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 26, 2018

Crawford is cookin'! 🔥 10 PTS in the 4Q | 21 PTS in the game! pic.twitter.com/KinGFJrIsf — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 26, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's all over: Warriors win 126-113, outscore Wolves 63-18 on threes, 48-15 on fast-break points, had 37 assists on 48 made baskets. The Brazilians call their brand of soccer the "beautiful game" but it applies to Warriors, too. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 26, 2018

GSW 126, MIN 113. Wolves hung around for most of the game. Strong games from Towns, Crawford, Bjelica. GSW an insane 21-37 on 3s. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 26, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Wolves not giving up but not gonna win. Solid performance from the offense. Defense obviously got shredded, which happens to most teams against Golden State. This isn’t a bad loss. Lets get W’s vs. Brooklyn and Atlanta next. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) January 26, 2018

Thibs calls a petty timeout after Draymond takes a dunk with 35 seconds left. This one’s over. Good job, good effort. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) January 26, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Friendly reminder that Taj should be on anyone’s consideration list for all-time favorite Wolves. (And so should Crawford regardless of that statement crashing your Excel sheets). — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) January 26, 2018

Wolves put up a good fight but it wasn’t enough. Imagine how this game would’ve gone if Jimmy Buckets was playing… #AllEyesNorth — Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) January 26, 2018

This is not our level (yet). Need to get some experience in the playoffs , come next year , and then we will get this mf's.#AllEyesNorth — Shawn (@TheKSG20) January 26, 2018

Jamal Crawford passed Kirk Hinrich and Eric Snow for 96th all-time in assists. #MINvsGSW #AllEyesNorth — Ben Fish (@NBALadder) January 26, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

