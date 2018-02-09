Dear Shabazz Muhammad,
The trade deadline has passed:
A lot of roster turnovers, especially for the Cavs.
Alright, Alright. We’re talking about the Timberwolves here, specifically you.
You asked for a trade:
You got nothing.
Look: the bottom line was you took a gamble demanding a trade before the deadline—I’m sure any justification would suffice, such as your lack of playing time—and in the end, you weren’t dealt.
You’re still a member of the Timberwolves. Mm…maybe that was the intent all along: demand a trade, and if you get traded, okay. If you don’t, then that’s okay too.
(In other words, it’s a win-win for you.)
Here’s the alternative scenario:
What’s the key word there? Rhymes with Should.
It could happen, maybe it won’t. At this point, any transactions involving you depends on your desire to go elsewhere.
Alright, so that said here’s the million dollar question for you right now, Shabazz: What now?
What’s next?
Only you can decide.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
