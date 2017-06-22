Dear Mr. Taylor,

We have something in common.

You know this, I know this, and Timberwolves fans everywhere know this.

Winning is what matters, Mr. Taylor.

I’m not being hyperbolic. I’m telling you like it is.

Here’s why: I read an article from the Star Tribune about the marketability of the Timberwolves.

It was thought-provoking:

Disagree. Marketing is not how you get fans to the stands You get fans to the stand by winning! #Twolves Source: https://t.co/FtMrNE6sKq pic.twitter.com/oIFuicLGHj — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 22, 2017

I don’t just disagree. I strongly disagree! (I couldn’t say that I ran out of characters)

Even the fans on Twitter share my sentiment:

You're right about winning to get ppl in the stands look at these new Warriors fans that pop up everywhere… Same thing with the Cubs here — MusicMan (@RadioRiot1) June 22, 2017

agreed, especially here in MN. — Jerome Jordan (@JeromeJordan26) June 22, 2017

(Also, pay attention to the likes)

It’s not the sample size that illustrates my point. (numbers alone cannot convey everyone’s feelings)

It’s the strong possibility that Timberwolves fans are attending fewer games because of marketing campaigns that amount to losing seasons.

Here’s my takeaway point, Mr. Taylor: Timberwolves fans (like myself) love the Timberwolves, and after years of missing the playoffs, we’re extremely eager to return to the glory days.

(Listen to the crowd!! You remember that feeling, Mr. Taylor?)

So it’s fine if Thibs is secretive about the direction of the franchise.

It’s fine if we have to predict who the Timberwolves will draft because of Thib’s secrecy.

#Twolves fans! Last poll we confirmed Jonathan Isaac was the preferred choice. What if he's and Tatum are not on the board? Do you draft: — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 22, 2017

It’s even fine if fans, like myself, spend time on Twitter analyzing Thib’s quotes on Draft Day.

Whatever the Timberwolves choose to do with their draft pick tonight, it’s fine!

As long as the Timberwolves win, as long as they win with Thibs at the helm of basketball operations—I have no doubts about that. none—that’s all that matters.

Winning is what matters, Mr. Taylor.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: