Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Hot diggity! Andrew with the B-E-A-Utiful pass to Gibson. pic.twitter.com/6HH0aBocxK — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 29, 2017

Tyus Jones is a professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association. pic.twitter.com/s2u2TMvbvS — Kendal Killian (@KendalKillian) November 29, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Wolves have 25 assists on 33 made buckets. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 29, 2017

Ok Town is only hurting himself now with how much he is contesting the refs on fouls or non-fouls. Save your energy for the last few minutes. — Tony Porter (@porterzingis) November 29, 2017

What. A. Pass. by Tyus Jones — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 29, 2017

It sort of seems like Thibs hasn’t fully adjusted to the new timeout rules yet. #Wolves rarely have TO’s remaining in end of game situations. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 29, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, analyst Kevin Lynch says the Wizards' bench hurt the #Twolves with 49 points pic.twitter.com/jukYEtfEOF — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 29, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) Wolves forced to play starters too much

2) Wizards go on 20-9 run to end game

3) Thibs terrible use of timeouts twice

4) No one could hit shot down the stretch

5) 2 games in next 3 days — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 29, 2017

Wolves blew this with bad clock management and shots, but lord have mercy how can you win anything if the starters are exchusted. Thibs gotta find a way to rest the stars for down the stretch. I also understand our bench is awful #AllEyesNorth #WASvsMIN — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 29, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Good effort @Timberwolves. Not blaming anyone but passing into the paint rather @22wiggins taking those two shots might've been a better move. Oh well, hopefully a better result tomorrow. #AllEyesNorth — Hammad Hassan (@SuaveScorpio23) November 29, 2017

I hope the @Timberwolves stop being terrible in the near future. That would be special for a change…#AllEyesNorth — Justin Retzlaff (@gormonu2) November 29, 2017

TYUS just nutmegged a guy for the lead taking dime with a minute left! Never seen such a clutch nutmeg pass in all my life!! #AllEyesNorth — db (@DaBonK) November 29, 2017

Weird thing about the Towns no-calls is that he hasn't ever gotten them. Wiggins, on the other hand, got to the line very often early in his career, and still does to this day. It begs the question whether or not forwards are more favored than centers in the paint #AllEyesNorth — William S. Harris (@NightOwlGuy) November 29, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

