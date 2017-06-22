The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired guard Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft in exchange for guard Zach LaVine, guard Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick in a draft day trade June 22.

Wolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau initially attempted to trade for Butler during last year’s draft, but he finally got his man this year. Butler, 27, averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game last season, all career highs. Butler connected on his shots at a 45.5 percent clip (36.7 percent from three). Butler is also highly recognized as en elite defender in the NBA.

LaVine was in the midst of a productive year in 2016-17, when he tore his ACL in February. LaVine averaged 18.9, 3.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game before his injury last season. LaVine shot 45.9 percent from the field and hit his three-pointers at a 38.7 percent clip.

Dunn had a disappointing first season at a Timberwolf, averaging 3.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, but was applauded for his strong defense. Dunn was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

With the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Bulls selected 7-footer Lauri Markkanen.