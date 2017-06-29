Dear Jimmy Butler,

You….you had a rough life growing up.

I mean, your mom kicked you out when you were 13 years old…

It’s okay, Mr. Butler. The point is you didn’t give up on your dreams.

You’re self-motivated and focused.

Look where that landed you. You’re in the NBA!

Even Thibs noticed it:

“His work ethic was always there — how he practiced, how he prepared, how driven he is,” Thibodeau said. “Wherever he goes, basketball is very important to him. It’s the first thing he takes care of every morning. He never loses sight of that.” (Star Tribune)

So I can see why Thibs wanted to reunite with you:

You’re a great player and a great person.

You’re giving your all to us:

"You all will see me doing the most in this city. You all are my people." – @JimmyButler #NewEraNewLook pic.twitter.com/1Z54OEtnZ7 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 29, 2017

How refreshing!

Your comments remind me of the time you fell into the dunk tank:

Your comments were like a shock to my system. (That’s what I’m trying to say)

Reflecting on today, I felt like you understood Timberwolves fans—as if you’re a fan yourself.

All we want is for the Timberwolves to return to the playoffs.

We just want a chance to win it all.

We just want a chance…so with you in our rotation, I only have this to say:

It’s great to have you on our side.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.