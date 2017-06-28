Dear Timberwolves fans,

Glen Taylor is a hero in many ways.

He saved the Timberwolves from relocoating.

…And that’s enough for me to call him a hero.

(If the Timberwolves moved to New Orleans…man, could u imagine who we’d be rooting for)

I say that because I read the latest headline:

The triangle is dead https://t.co/3FymPMjmE1 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 28, 2017

What happened behind the scenes:

Contrary to last week's concert, Jim Dolan is involved. And now Phil is out….before free agency & after the draft. https://t.co/wePlJ3hL9F — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 28, 2017

And the follow-up reaction:

In six days, James Dolan went from "not involved" to taking out a legend. The Triangle is done. https://t.co/qD871iddyv — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 28, 2017

Frank Isola is the man! (Always has been)

He covers a team with the worst media policy in all of sports.

Basically, for those who don’t know, the media cannot critique the Knicks and there’s PR folks taking notes on the players during interviews.

So…player cannot talk to anyone on their own…what a strange feeling, that must be.

Before I continue, I’m glad the Timberwolves are not like that! Another reason to love this team, and this man: Glen Taylor.

Mr. Taylor, in my mind, is also aware of the fan’s eagerness to return to the playoffs.

13 years…Mr. Taylor himself must be eager too:

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was.

(I’d be suprised if he wasn’t)

BUT I don’t get that vibe. I sense eagerness, I sense trust, I sense patience.

In who? Thibs.

That is why Mr. Taylor hired Thibs and gave him the keys to the basketball operations.

(And the reason Thibs chose to come here, if you think about it. Take away all the PR, and you’ll see what I see)

Mr. Taylor trusts Thibs 100%.

And as a result, Thibs is doing his best to take care of the Timberwolves franchise.

Creating a lot of cap space, holding onto Ricky Rubio during the tradeline….

…Acquiring Jimmy Butler, his first major trade as Timberwolves POBO…

…Pursuing Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose…okay, enough.

(You get it)

I’m not here to rehash things you already know.

I’m here to remind you this, and this is my point. Let’s be very clear about that: because Thibs has the autonomy to do what he thinks is best, it shows Mr. Taylor cares about winning.

At the end of the day, he loves the Timberwolves and he wants to win it all.

And that, along with the reasons above, is why Glen Taylor is the right owner—the best owner!—for our Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mr. Taylor is simply the best.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.