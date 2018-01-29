A whirlwind couple of days in Tampa Bay came to an end for John Tavares and Josh Bailey. The NHL completed its annual All-Star Weekend on Sunday with the NHL All-Star game.

The Pacific Division won the three-on-three tournament and Vancouver Canucks rookie Brock Boeser took home MVP honors. The Metropolitan Division fell to the Atlantic Division, 7-4, earlier in the tournament.

“Not as successful this year, but it was still a lot of fun,” John Tavares said. “Obviously a pretty talented Atlantic squad. Still fun to be out there and would have loved to get to the final, but really enjoyed the format. I think it keeps getting better every year. I think guys really embrace it and it’s been a great weekend.”

Bailey and Tavares each picked up an assist on Kris Letang’s second-period goal that gave the Metro Division a 4-3 lead.

“Great weekend. It was just a great experience,” Bailey said about his first All-Star experience. “It’s nice to meet some of the other guys and get to know people a little better. To have my family has been huge too and get to spend some time with them. Really just share it with all them and Johnny (Tavares) too.”