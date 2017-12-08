The Islanders spent their Friday preparing for this weekend’s matchup against the Boston Bruins, but there was one noticeable absence on the ice.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk did not practice with the team after missing Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Islanders head coach Doug Weight didn’t believe the injury was serious on Thursday and Boychuk told Newsday’s Arthur Staple that it was a lingering injury that flared up during the morning skate on Thursday.

The rest of the team was on the ice, according to Staple.