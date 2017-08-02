The Islanders and Calvin de Haan avoided arbitration by coming to terms on a new one-year contract for the 26-year-old defenseman.

The announcement came just two days before a scheduled arbitration hearing in Toronto. The one-year deal is worth $3.3 million, according to Newsday’s Arthur Staple.

“Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defenseman during his time with the organization,” general manager Garth Snow said in a press release. “He plays important minutes for our club and we’re excited to have him back for one more year.”

de Haan appeared in all 82 games last season for the Islanders and recorded a career high in goals (5), assists (20) and points (25).