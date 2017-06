The New York Islanders will host the Buffalo Sabres on October 7 at 7 p.m. for the team’s 2017-18 home opener at Barclays Center.

It will be the franchise’s third home opener at the Brooklyn arena since moving there following the 2014-15 season. The Islanders will open the regular season the night before in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

The full regular season schedule will be released on Thursday.