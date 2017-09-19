Well, the games can’t all be as fun as Sunday’s preseason opener in Uniondale.
Monday’s preseason game against the New York Rangers proved that. The game went 60-plus minutes without a goal until Neal Pionk scored 2:31 into the overtime period to give the Rangers the win in the exhibition contest. The Islanders will be back on the ice Tuesday on Long Island before hitting the ice at the Barclays Center on Wednesday for the first time.
Maybe that game will be more entertaining, or at the very least have less penalties.
