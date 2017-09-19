Well, the games can’t all be as fun as Sunday’s preseason opener in Uniondale.

Monday’s preseason game against the New York Rangers proved that. The game went 60-plus minutes without a goal until Neal Pionk scored 2:31 into the overtime period to give the Rangers the win in the exhibition contest. The Islanders will be back on the ice Tuesday on Long Island before hitting the ice at the Barclays Center on Wednesday for the first time.

Maybe that game will be more entertaining, or at the very least have less penalties.

Islanders Links

Chatting With… Jordan Eberle| Insight

Sing It: We need a new arena| Insight

Jaroslav Halak makes his case for Islanders’ starting job| Newsday

Islanders vs. Rangers preseason (photos)| Newsday

Halak looking for fresh start with Islanders| NHL.com

Recap: Rangers 1, Islanders 0 (OT)| Islanders

Hickey, Islanders hope to begin 2017-18 season on the right note| SNY

For one day, the Coliseum was the Islanders’ home again| SNY

Around the League

Matt Duchene breaks silence, says his career with Avalanche is “day-by-day”| Denver Post

Joffrey Lupul accuses Maple Leafs of injury cheating| Globe & Mail

Kings ready for ‘cool experience’ at 2017 China Games| NHL.com

Las Vegas cable confusion leaves Golden Knights’ fans in dark| Las Vegas Review-Journal

Arizona Coyotes’ preseason home game Monday vs. Los Angeles Kings canceled| Arizona Republic

Seattle Council talks KeyArena deal, potential public bonding| King5.com

Quietly competent Phil Housley ready to turn Buffalo Sabres around| ESPN