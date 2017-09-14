The day is finally here when the veterans report for training camp and things start to get underway.

In actuality, most of the team’s seasoned players have been on Long Island for a few weeks now and have been skating informally at the Islanders practice facility in East Meadow. All of the team’s veterans were on the ice for the final informal skate of the offseason, according to Newsday’s Arthur Staple, as well as some other players.

Casey Bailey, attending #Isles camp on a PTO, was in attendance today. So were Steve Bernier and Seth Helgeson, both on two-way deals. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) September 13, 2017

The Islanders coaching staff put all the veterans through conditioning test, so that they will be ready right away when the team hits the ice on Friday officially, Staple reported.

