Fred Brathwaite will be the Islanders new head goalie coach, the team announced on Monday.

Brathwaite is the latest new addition to the Islanders coaching staff, which has seen abundance of change during the offseason. The former NHL goaltender was on Long Island during the team’s mini camp at the end of June.

Islanders head coach Doug Weight is quite familiar with Brathwaite from his days with the Edmonton Oilers in the 1990s. Brathwaite played nine seasons in the NHL, as well as spent time in the AHL and overseas.

“Fred’s experiences at just about every level of hockey make him a tremendous addition to our hockey club,” Weight said in a team press release. “Not only has he had a solid NHL career, but he’s also worked with some of the top net-minder’s coming out of Hockey Canada. He’s ready for this next step and we look forward to him working with our organization’s goalies.”

Brathwaite worked with Hockey Canada’s Under-18 team for the previous three seasons and before that held the same role with the Under-20 team.

Former goaltending coach Mike Dunham will not return, according to Newsday’s Arthur Staple. Dunham had held the position for the previous 10 years.