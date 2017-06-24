The Islanders capped a busy day in Chicago by drafting Sebastian Aho (139th overall), Arnaud Durandeau (165th overall) and Logan Cockerill (201st overall) in the final three rounds of the NHL Draft.

New York had selected three straight defenseman before bucking the trend with Durandeau. The following information comes courtesy of the New York Islanders PR department:

Sebastian Aho (139th overall)

Aho ranked second on Skelleftea AIK in assists (20) and third in points (30) in 50 games during his fourth season in the Swedish Hockey League. His 30 points led all Skelleftea defensemen and ranked third in the SHL. The Umea, Sweden native represented Sweden at the 2015 World Junior Championships, as well as the Under-18 World Junior Championships in 2013 and 2014.

Arnaud Durandeau (165th overall)

Durandeau, 18, ranked fourth on the Halifax Mooseheads in assists (26) and sixth in points (41) in 64 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. The Beaconsfield, QC native has totaled 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 127 QMJHL games over two seasons.

Logan Cockerill (201st overall)

Cockerill, 18, scored 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games as an alternate captain with the United States National Team Development Program. Cockerill won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships in Slovakia. The Brighton, MI, native is committed to play his college hockey at Boston University.