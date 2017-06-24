The Islanders selected another defenseman with the 77th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Benjamin Mirageas was the Islanders third round pick, as rumors swirled over a potential deal with the Calgary Flames. Another 6-foot-1-inch defender, played the 2016-17 hockey season in the USHL with the Bloomington Thunder and Chicago Steel. In 45 games with Bloomington, Mirageas recorded 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and tallied another nine points (one assist, eight goals) in 14 games with Chicago.

He recorded 10 more points during the USHL playoffs.

Red Line Report scout Kirk Luedek told the Boston Herald that Mirageas was an ‘NHL skater.”

“He’s one of the best skating D’s in the whole draft,” Luedek said. He’s just a natural skater. He works both of his edges, inside and outside, realty well. He has speed, quickness, acceleration, fluid footwork, all the boxes you check for skating, that kid has it.”