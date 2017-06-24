The Islanders selected defenseman Robin Salo with the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. The selection was the team’s first pick during this year’s draft after sending their first round pick (No. 15 overall) to the Vegas Golden Knights in a deal to protect players in the expansion draft.

Salo, a 6-foot-1-inch, 187 lbs defenseman, played last season for Sport Vaasa in the Finland. In 56 games last season, Salo recorded 16 points (one goal, 15 assists). NHL Central Scouting ranked Salo 20th among European skaters.