The Islanders appearances on national will be sparse during the 2017-18 NHL season.

NBC Sports will feature the Islanders just once during their 99 regular season hockey broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN. The Islanders lone appearance will take place on January 15, 2018 in Montreal against the Canadiens at 7:30 p.m.

NBC Sports has been known to change broadcasts late in the season if a matchup warrants it, so the if the Islanders are in the playoff hunt that could change. For now, however, Islanders TV broadcaster Brendan Burke put it best.