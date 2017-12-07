The Islanders rallied late in the third period to force overtime, but Matt Hunwick squashed New York’s hopes of leaving Pittsburg with two points with his game-winning goal 1:29 into overtime. The goal was briefly reviewed, but it was confirmed a good goal and sealed the 4-3 win for the Penguins.

The Islanders had trailed 3-1 after giving up two goals 32 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third period. Phil Kessel scored off a wrist shot from the far side faceoff circle on the power play to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 7:29. Riley Sheehan scored seconds later after Jaroslav Halak came out of the net to play the puck and a miscue by the goaltender led to a turnover.

New York was able to turn thing around late in the period when Mathew Barzal scored on a fluky shot cut the Penguins lead to 3-2 at 15:07. Then, after a flurry of scoring chances for the Islanders, Brock Nelson buried the tying goal with 1:10 remaining in regulation.

Jake Guentzel scored in the first period to give the Penguins the initial 1-0 lead, while Jordan Eberle scored at 5:53 of the second period to even the score at one.