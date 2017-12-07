Quantcast
Islanders Rally Late but Fall Short in 4-3 OT Loss to Pens
Posted by on December 7, 2017

The Islanders rallied late in the third period to force overtime, but Matt Hunwick squashed New York’s hopes of leaving Pittsburg with two points with his game-winning goal 1:29 into overtime. The goal was briefly reviewed, but it was confirmed a good goal and sealed the 4-3 win for the Penguins.

The Islanders had trailed 3-1 after giving up two goals 32 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third period. Phil Kessel scored off a wrist shot from the far side faceoff circle on the power play to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 7:29. Riley Sheehan scored seconds later after Jaroslav Halak came out of the net to play the puck and a miscue by the goaltender led to a turnover.

New York was able to turn thing around late in the period when Mathew Barzal scored on a fluky shot cut the Penguins lead to 3-2 at 15:07. Then, after a flurry of scoring chances for the Islanders, Brock Nelson buried the tying goal with 1:10 remaining in regulation.

Jake Guentzel scored in the first period to give the Penguins the initial 1-0 lead, while Jordan Eberle scored at 5:53 of the second period to even the score at one.

