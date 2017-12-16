NEW YORK — Jordan Eberle played the role of hero on Saturday night scoring the game-winning goal with 3:06 left in overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The goal came just after A kings shot on the other end of the ice missed the net, ricocheted off the glass and sprung the Islanders. Mathew Barzal skated up the ice with Eberle, setting up the two-on-one chance, and then fed Barzal fed Eberle for the goal.

Josh Bailey, John Tavares and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, and Greiss made 26 saves in net.

The Kings scored the opening goal 12:56 into the first period from the point. Oscar Fantenberg’s shot from the point snuck by the glove of Griess, who appeared to misread the shot.

Tyler Toffoli gave the Kings a two-goal lead on the power play after he undressed several Islander defenders on his way to the net and then put it past Greiss. It was the 12th power play goal the Islanders have surrendered in the last 10 games.

Josh Bailey scored with 50 seconds left in the first period to pull the Islanders within one. Bailey was able to tip in a shot from the point by Calvin de Haan.

John Tavares tied the game off a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. Anders Lee fanned on a one-timer attempt and the puck bounced right to the Islanders captain. The Islanders took a brief lead after Lee backhanded the puck past Darcy Kuemper.

However, that disappeared with 13 seconds left in the game when Anze Kopitar was able to sneak the puck by Griess during a scramble in front of the net. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference, but it was ultimately confirmed as a good goal.