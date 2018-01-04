A four-goal second period by the Philadelphia Flyers sunk the Islanders and led to a 6-4 defeat on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. The loss extended the Islanders’ losing streak to four games and pushed them further back from the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

A span of 4:48 saw the Flyers break a 1-1 tie to start the second and effectively bust the game wide open.

It was Michael Raffi’s deflection goal in front of the net at 1:36 that kicked things off for Philadelphia. The Flyers put themselves up by two 40 seconds later when Wayne Simmonds put a loose puck past Islanders’ starter Thomas Greiss.

Ivan Provorov capitalized on a power play at 6:24 when beat Greiss with a wrister from the top of the slot. Cal Clutterbuck scored his second goal of the game at 12:26 of the second, but the Flyers answered right back with a goal from Travis Konecny just over a minute later.

John Tavares cut the Flyers lead to 5-3 when he scored a power-play goal at 6:02 of the third period and Ryan Pulock pulled the Islanders within one at 14:35, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hole they put themselves in earlier.

Provorov scored an empty-net goal with 12.6 left in the game to seal the win.

Clutterbuck had the Islanders first goal of the night and Greiss finished the game with 26 saves. Thursday was the second start in a row where Greiss has surrendered five goals or more goals to an opponent.

Philadelphia had scored the game’s opening goal at 8:38 from Sean Couturier, but Clutterbuck scored his first of the game at 15:37 to even the score.