NEW YORK — The Islanders left midtown Manhattan with two points on Thursday night after allowing a two goal lead disappear in the third. Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders during regulation.

After five minutes of overtime failed to yield any results, it took a shootout to decide the winner. Mats Zuccarello scored on the Rangers first shootout attempt, but Jordan Eberle and John Tavares converted on their attempts. Jaroslav Halak stopped stoned the next two Rangers shooters.

The Islanders jumped out to an early lead in the first period. Lee was able to bury a rebound from in front of the net to give the Isles their first power play goal of the season and a 1-0 lead at 2:40. The lead was short lived as the Rangers David Desharnais was able to even the score at one at the 5:02 mark.

The Islanders recaptured the lead 1:04 later off Nelson’s team leading fourth goal of the year. Barzal added to the Islanders lead with his first career NHL goal 1:15 into the middle period. The Rangers pulled within one in the third period with a goal from Zuccarello.

The Rangers tied the game twice in the third period — one goal was disallowed by the officials after a review. But the Blueshirts tied the game with 5:54 remaining in the third period.

The Islanders will host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Isles Insights

1. The Islanders finally converted on the power play. It took them 21 tries for it to finally happen, but Anders Lee was finally able to push the puck over the goal line while the Islanders had a man-advantage. The Islanders power play unit played well during their first of three power play chances and were able to get the monkey off of their back with that goal. While the special teams wasn’t perfect the rest of the night, getting that first one out of the way was a step in the right direction.

“We made a couple of adjustments and things we wanted to emphasis,” Tavares said. It was a good job and nice to obviously get one. Get that monkey off our backs and hopefully it leads to more good opportunities and more results.”

2. Ryan Pulock got his first taste on the power play against the Rangers. By the end of the night Pulock had played 3:18 on the man-advantage and had one shot that stood out on the Islanders second power play of the game. The Islanders defenseman was set up in the left side faceoff circle. Pulock didn’t get all of the shot, but it was enough to see the force that he can put behind a shot.

The one drawback from the young defenseman was his hesitation at times throughout the night to shoot the puck when he had it. He had three shots during 8:43 of playing time. If Pulock can be a little less hesitant with his shot the Islanders will have another offensive weapon on the blue line.

3. Speaking of the young players on the Islanders, Mathew Barzal was one of the best players on the ice Thursday night. The rookie scored his first NHL goal on another impressive rush into the Rangers zone and then backhanding the puck past Henrik Lundqvist. The goal was reminiscent of the one he scored against the New Jersey Devils during the preseason. That shot may have been the one that found the back of the net, but Barzal came pretty close to scoring on several occasions during the night.

“You know when you’re a scorer it wears on you, certainly for his first goal, even if he had been playing well and doing some good things, it was important for him to get it,” head coach Doug Weight said. “You could see it almost got him a little too light on his feet. He was flying around the next couple of shifts, I was a little worried about him. Making plays all over the place but it was good to see. He played a good game after that, it was a nice goal.”

4. On the flip side of that, Josh Ho-Sang found himself sitting on the bench for almost all of the third period. Ho-Sang has is as skilled as they come, but that has gotten him into trouble including against the Rangers on Thursday and he went over his shift time a few times. Ho-Sang played 12 shifts, eight of which were over 50 seconds. Six of those eight shifts were more than a minute. The rookie also has had a habit of over-handling the puck when he is on the ice

“There are habits you got to break,” Weight said. “Its not about him not caring, its not about him taking a leak* on the system or anything like that. He just loves to play hockey and he got himself carried a way a little bit. You got to shorten the shifts a little bit, it’s a team game. Will speak about it.”

5. The Third period was the Rangers biggest push of the night. The Islanders caught a break when Brendan Smith’s game-tying goal was disallowed because of a kicking motion, but even that didn’t stem the Rangers momentum in the final 20-minutes of the game. Kevin Hayes tied it up at 14:06. Shots were even in the third, but it felt as if the Rangers had an onslaught of chances.

“They obviously came hard, they really stretched the ice out,” Tavares said. “. That meant they were coming hard for us in the forecheck and we weren’t getting out of our zone as well. But we also weren’t able to establish our forecheck with the way they were spreading the ice out. We have to do a little better job being quicker to pucks and executing and beating that pressure – creating our own, creating our odd-man rushes or odd-man opportunities in the forecheck to get pucks back and create offense. They found some momentum and some energy and brought a lot, but we did a good job for the most part to get it to overtime, get a point and find a way in the shootout.”