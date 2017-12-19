NEW YORK — On a night the Islanders held their opponent to 16 shots, it still wasn’t enough for New York to come away with a win. Two unanswered goals — one in the second period and two in the third period — by the Detroit Red Wings led to a 6-3 loss for the Islanders.

It was the Islanders third regulation loss at home this season.

Anders Lee scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season in the loss, while Ryan Pulock and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in his fifth loss of the season.

The Islanders held a 3-2 lead late into the second period when they turned the puck over in their own end leading to a bizarre sequence, and a goal for Anthony Mantha to tie the game. Trevor Daley put the Wings in front in the middle of the third period after he fired a wrist shot past Greiss’ glove.

Mike Green sent a wrist shot past Greiss moments later to put the Red Wings up by two and an empty net goal from Luke Glendenning sealed the win for Detroit.

The Islanders had opened the scoring off Lee’s goal at 6:32 of the first period, but goals from Martin Frk and Gustav Nyquist erased New York’s Lead. Back-to-back power-play goals from Ryan Pulock and Josh Bailey allowed the Islanders to regain control in the second period.