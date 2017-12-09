BOSTON — A Boston Bruins power-play goal in the second and a goal midway through the third period sunk the Islanders Saturday night and sent the team back to New York on a sour note to end a four-game road trip. The Bruins came away with the 3-1 win over the Islanders

It was Brad Marchand power play goal in the middle of the second period that broke a scoreless game. Marchand scored 40 seconds into the Bruins first power play of the game. The Bruins’ forward flew into the Islanders’ zone after receiving a pass from Torey Krug and firing the puck through the five-hole of Jaroslav Halak.

The nail in the coffin came in the middle part of the third period when Jake DeBrusk scored on a turnaround shot from the slot that beat Halak. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead and helped curtail any momentum the Islanders had been trying to build.

The Islanders managed to get one back late in the game just after a power play expired. Anders Lee tapped the puck past Tuukka Rask for his 17th goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough to make a comeback. Danton Heinen scored an empty-net goal moments later to seal the Boston win.

The loss moved the Islanders record to 1-2-1 through their four-game road trip. The Islanders return to the Barclays Center to host the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

