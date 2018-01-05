NEW YORK — If things were bad for the Islanders entering Friday night’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, then they got even worse by the time it ended.

A second-period surge by the Penguins led to a 4-0 defeat to extend the Islanders losing streak to five games, and in the process, the team lost star forward Josh Bailey to a lower-body injury. Andrew Ladd and Ryan Pulock also left the game in the third period.

In nearly identical fashion to Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia, the Islanders allowed quick goals to start the second period and were outplayed through most of the middle stanza.

It was a two-on-one rush that led to the Penguins first goal of the night 41 seconds into the second period. Sidney Crosby and Daniel Sprong went flying up the ice with only Nick Leddy back to defend. Crosby sent the puck to Sprong, who put it past Jaroslav Halak.

The Penguins made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when Evgeni Malkin scored on the power play off a blast from the right faceoff circle. The third goal came at 15:50 when Sidney Crosby banked the puck off the side of Halak and into the net for his 397th NHL goal.

Sprong scored his second goal of the game late in the third period to give the Penguins a 4-0 advantage.

It was the second game in a row where the second period turned the tide of a game against Islanders. New York was severely outmatched in the second period being outshot 19-9 and out-attempted 27-14.

The effort came on the heels of a much more spirited first-period effort from the Islanders, who generated several quality scoring opportunities.

Even more disappointing is where the loss drops the Islanders down to in the standings. New York moved down to seventh in the Metropolitan and just two points ahead of the last place Flyers.