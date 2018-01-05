Quantcast
Josh Bailey Leaves Game Vs. Pens with Lower-Body Injury
Posted by on January 5, 2018

NEW YORK — The Islanders lost one of their big offensive weapons on Friday night when Josh Bailey left the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the middle of the first period.

The Islanders announced he would not return to the game due to a lower-body injury in the second period. Bailey played four shifts and saw a total of 2: 52 of ice time before he mysteriously disappeared. The Islanders and Penguins were scoreless at the time of the injury.

Bailey has been one of the Islanders best players this season and could be a candidate for the NHL All-Star Game this year. Bailey is tied for the team lead in points (50) and leads the Islanders in assists (38).

Bailey is also in the top five in the NHL in points and assists.

