Josh Bailey was named the third star of the week by the NHL on Monday. The honor came after an eight-point week for the Islanders’ forward.

Bailey continued his career year with four goals and four assists – including his first career hat trick – during a 2-2-0 week for the Islanders. His goal in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings helped kick-start the Islanders comeback.

The 28-year-old forward is tied for the team lead in points with 40, which is also sixth best in the NHL, and leads the team with 31 assists. Bailey’s assists numbers also put him in in a tie for second among the entire NHL.

“I honestly don’t think about it,” Bailey said on Saturday. “I just try and go out and not base my confidence or game off how many points. I just want to go out and play well and create chances. I feel like if chances are being there within our line then we’re doing something right.”