On this episode of Overtime On The Island, Mark Weiner and Nick Valastro recap the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL.com fantasy editor and staff writer Pete Jensen joined the show to talk the Cup final, expansion draft and how the Islanders offseason will go.

Mark and Nick also give their take on on the expansion draft, the Islanders new coaching staff and what they think will happen this off-season.

