On this episode of Overtime On The Island, Mark Weiner and Nick Valastro, recap the swirl of trades the Islanders have completed over the past few weeks. The guys discuss if these moves are enough to consider this a successful offseason for New York.

Mark and Nick also review the latest news surrounding the team’s potential new arena, and debate if John Tavares leaving New York really is a legitimate option.

