It doesn’t look like Islanders’ fans will get any clarity on the team’s arena situation for another few months.

Before New York State releases a Request For Proposal at Belmont Park, a public hearing will be held in Elmont in July for community members to weigh in, according to Newsday. The hearing will taking place at Elmont Public Library on July 10 and will be hosted by local lawmakers with state economic officials in attendance.

The Islanders have been linked to the Elmont site for some time and in April NHL Commissioner Garry Bettman said that the team would submit a bid to build a new arena at Belmont Park. An RFP for the site will be issued after the hearing in July, according to Newsday.

“Development at Belmont will be an economic boost to the region and all improvements to the site will occur through the normal RFP process,” Amy Varghes, a spokesperson for the Empire State Development Corporation, told Newsday. “We are continuing to finalize an RFP for the site, which will be released when it’s ready.”

The Newsday Story comes on the same day the New York Post reported in a late night story that Islanders ownership was looking to sell off a minority stake in the team. According to the Post report, Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin “are looking to sell a 15 percent stake at a $500 million valuation.”

As of now, according to the report, the two have not had any luck finding any potential buyers.