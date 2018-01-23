The Islanders are close to an agreement to play games at Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center while they wait for their new arena in Belmont to be built, according to Newsday.

The team and Barclays Center have been renegotiating the current lease at the Brooklyn arena, which has been the Islanders home since 2015. It is unclear what the structure of the new deal will be to allow the team to play in two different rinks, according to the report.

The Coliseum had been previously ruled out as a temporary home for the Islanders by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, however, he has softened his stance the Islanders won the bid to develop an arena at Belmont Park. There has been mounting pressure by local and state leaders for the Islanders to play temporarily at Nassau Coliseum, which included New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Coliseum underwent a $165 million renovation and reopened in March 2017. Nassau Coliseum has hosted two hockey games since the reopening — an Islanders preseason game last September and a college hockey game earlier this month.

Islander fans flocked to Nassau Coliseum for the preseason game against Philadelphia on September 17 and the game was sold out.