Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Islanders Insight
REPORT: Islanders closing in on deal to play some games at Nassau Coliseum
Posted by on January 23, 2018

The Islanders are close to an agreement to play games at Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center while they wait for their new arena in Belmont to be built, according to Newsday.

The team and Barclays Center have been renegotiating the current lease at the Brooklyn arena, which has been the Islanders home since 2015. It is unclear what the structure of the new deal will be to allow the team to play in two different rinks, according to the report.

The Coliseum had been previously ruled out as a temporary home for the Islanders by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, however, he has softened his stance the Islanders won the bid to develop an arena at Belmont Park. There has been mounting pressure by local and state leaders for the Islanders to play temporarily at Nassau Coliseum, which included New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Sep 17, 2017; Uniondale, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Anders Lee (27) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) fight for the puck during the first period of a preseason game at NYCB Live at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Coliseum underwent a $165 million renovation and reopened in March 2017. Nassau Coliseum has hosted two hockey games since the reopening — an Islanders preseason game last September and a college hockey game earlier this month.

Islander fans flocked to Nassau Coliseum for the preseason game against Philadelphia on September 17 and the game was sold out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s