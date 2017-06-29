The Islanders have reached out to unrestricted free agent Justin Williams, according to Newsday’s Arthur Staple.

It’s unclear whether the Islanders were simply kicking tires or planning on making a serious offer to the winger, but Williams is not expected to re-sign in Washington where he has spent the last two seasons. Williams is coming off a strong season in which he recorded 24 goals, the most he’s had since the 2006-07 season in Carolina, and 48 points.

Williams added another nine points (three goals, six assists) in the playoffs. He has also been known to step up in big game situations throughout his career.

Williams will turn 36 later on this year and is looking to join a winner for next season.

“First and foremost, at this point, you want your family to be comfortable,” Williams,told the Washington Post. “That’s probably number one on the list, and then number two is a chance to win. I feel like I’ve got a lot of game left. I’ve got a lot of will to win left in me, and I’m still productive. I want to go to a team that has a chance to win.”

The right winger would be an interesting fit for the Islanders, but won’t necessarily address their need for a second line center. Also, the Islanders could still be looking to make an addition to the roster via trade and the team’s salary cap situation remains somewhat tight, even with roughly $9 million worth of available cap space.