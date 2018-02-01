The Islanders have no plans of trading star forward John Tavares.

That was the message (literally) that general manager Garth Snow gave to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. “I’m not trading John Tavares,’’ he told the outlet via text message.

Tavares is in the final year of his contract and still has not committed to re-signing with the Islanders. The Islanders captain has repeatedly said that he would like to remain with the Islanders during the months leading up to and during the course of this season.

It was believed that where the Islanders played in the upcoming seasons would have a significant impact on his decision to re-sign, but he publically appeared no closer to a decision following the team’s Belmont announcement in December. He told reporters on Monday that everything on and off the ice would play into his decision to stay with the Islanders.

“I don’t think my thought process has really changed,” Tavares said, via Newsday. “Anything that involves playing hockey and my daily life away from the rink is going to be factored into my decision.”