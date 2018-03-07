While the Islanders might be trending down, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers have been trending up.

The Sound Tigers, the Islanders AHL affiliate, have won four straight games and are five points out of a playoff spot. They trail the Charlotte Checkers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bridgeport picked up six points in a three-game span last week, with wins over Rochester, Laval and Belleville. Before that, the Sound Tigers picked up a win over Charlotte.

The latest win came after Parker Wotherspoon scored twice in the third period to lead the Sound Tigers to a 4-2 come from behind victory over Belleville.

The Sound Tigers recent run has benefited from the play of a motivated Josh Ho-Sang. The Bridgeport forward has played a role in each of his team’s last four wins, including scoring the first goal on Sunday to kick off the Sound Tigers’ rally.

Ho-Sang has put together a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) and has turned things around after making a costly mistake in February 24 loss to Charlotte. More from Michael Fornabio of the Connecticut Post:

In that Feb. 24 game against Charlotte, Ho-Sang turned the puck over on a pass high in the offensive zone late in the first period, then lost it again trying to carry out of the defensive zone later in the shift, leading to the tying goal in what became a 2-1 Checkers win. He didn’t play on a power play soon after, rare for a top prospect but not all that unusual with Ho-Sang, who was benched for a period in a January game in Toronto and scratched the next game.

Since then Ho-Sang has turned things around, as have the Sound Tigers.

The Sound Tigers have 18 games left in the regular season and have two games in hand over the Checkers. A few more wins and Bridgeport could be right back in the playoff picture.