The Empire State Development Corporation has officially selected the Islanders bid to develop state land at Belmont Park. The official announcement came a little over an hour before a press conference was to be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Bloomberg News and Newsday were first to report that the Islanders bid had been selected on Tuesday, ahead of the Islanders 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. As news spread, fans of the franchise celebrated the news across social media and at the arena.

A chant of “Belmont” was heard during the first period of Tuesday’s game.

The Islanders proposal includes an 18,000 seat arena, hotel, retail and entertainment district and community space. The Islanders bid was up against just one bidder, New York City Football Club.

Wednesday’s official announcement appears to be the beginning of the end for the hockey team’s long, drawn-out search for a permanent home. The Islanders vacated the Nassau Coliseum after multiple attempts by former majority owner Charles Wange failed to come to fruition.

The Islanders have played three seasons at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the team and arena management had a rather rocky relationship since the move. Complaints about the quality of the ice, sightlines and lack of atmosphere have plagued the Islanders move to Brooklyn.

The news was welcomed by the team following Tuesday’s game.

“It’s great news for the franchise,” John Tavares said on Tuesday. “I think for us as players and our families and mostly our fans and our fan base. Really much deserved and it’s where the team has come from and really where the identity is.”

Islanders head coach Doug Weight called it “a good note in a frustrating time” and believed it would be a big boost for the organization and fans.

Coincidentally, former Islander Frans Nielsen was in New York and was thrilled to hear the news about the new arena. Nielsen spent his entire career with the Islanders until he left in 2016 in free agency and has been through the ups and downs of the team’s ongoing arena drama.

“It’s good for them,” Nielsen said. “They’re going to go back out there and there’s a lot of great Islander fans that deserve a little shorter travel. I think it’s great.”