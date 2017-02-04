Another home game, another win. That’s 10 straight in the league at the Lane now and this one should have been a lot more comfortable. We dominated, as usual, and created chances, which hasn’t always been the case against teams seeking to escape with a point, but we weren’t clinical. Once Sonny had tricked his way to a penalty – effortlessly dispatched by the three-season wonder – there were numerous chances to put the game to bed, but all foundered through indecision, or the wrong decision.

You knew Boro would get one late chance, and so it came, but De Roon dragged his volley wide and we could breathe again. Wanyama and Dembele were in full-on Beast mode today and while we obviously miss Rose, Son’s direct energy down the left compensated for his absence given Davies’ obvious reluctance to barrel forward.

Other highlights: Eriksen’s pass for Dele’s shot into the side-netting, Dembele’s touch to destroy the careers of two Boro defenders midway through the first half, and Kyle Walker, again.

The press continue to talk of catching Chelsea, but the race is to pull clear of the chasing pack. Finishing in the top four would mean more this year than any other year, given the amount spent by our rivals and the salivating done by the press before the season started about Mourinho, Klopp, Guardiola etc. Imagine finishing above all three of those. That would be so special – and yet you know, practically ignored.

Looking forward to next week at Anfield. They will undoubtedly raise their game, but we’re due to turn them over. Given their loss to Hull, it’s a free hit in some ways. Avoid defeat and we’re set for some winnable games just as the cup competitions kick back into gear. Could do with a swift return for Rose though…