No one wants to leave White Hart Lane, but since it’s happening anyway, Spurs are doing a damn fine job of cushioning the blow, showing off its VR tour of what the new stadium will look like. No sign of that Tim Sherwood statue, but I’m sure that’s just an oversight. Perhaps he’ll get an end.

Noticeable in the first video is the relatively long sweep of the stadium in its NFL guise. We all know of the club’s commitment to hosting two NFL games a year for 10 years, but the club clearly have eyes on the big prize – a London franchise.

👍 A new look around what will be our new home! 👍 We've officially launched our new stadium premium experiences – https://t.co/png3ifcIoq pic.twitter.com/hQiHezHCSF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017

The club also released a short video with an update of the development of the west stand.

🔩 👀 The west stand of our new stadium is taking shape… 🔩 👀 #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/xC1gmvy13I — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017

Even The Guardian’s Arsenal fan Amy Lawrence is impressed.

1. Had a virtual reality tour of Tottenham's growing stadium. The single tier home end looks amazing. https://t.co/VDjeoxrvmK — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) January 20, 2017

It is being built, of course, on the same site as the existing stadium, so no accusations of a loss of soul there, but as always, we can only wait and see how the new place generates and holds atmosphere. That might be a moot point after a year at Wembley, when we’ll be desperate to be home, whatever the shape of the stadium.