Each and every summer, the NBA’s free agency period brings forth a frenzy of rumors with each team gunning for desirable targets. Needless to say, the flurry of information and speculation can be overwhelming as the offseason continues to steamroll.
With cap space available and even more questions to answer regarding the future of their roster, the Knicks figure to be a big part of all the action yet again. With that in mind, KnicksJournal.com will provide readers with a 2017 New York Knicks Free Agency Interest Index, a one stop shop where you can take a look at all the different names that are being floated around in association with the team as the offseason continues. Obviously with Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, Joakim Noah, and Kyle O’Quinn under contract, it makes sense that New York’s early focus is on bolstering its backcourt with improved guard play. What’s more, their priorities and respective flexibility might shift if they are able to find a deal for Carmelo Anthony. Nevertheless, this list will be continuously updated.
