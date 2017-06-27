It’s going to be a long summer for the New York Knicks, especially if it takes them long to sort out the Carmelo Anthony situation. Following Phil Jackson’s continued criticism and outright declaration that both sides would be better off parting ways, the question of what happens next remains.

Anthony’s no-trade clause and subsequent trade kicker both make it very difficult for New York to find the ideal trade partner. The star forward holds the primary leverage here. Now, it appears as though he’s looking to use it to his advantage, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

League sources: Carmelo Anthony's camp, while acknowledging Melo's preference to stay in NYC, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

But league sources say that the Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a Melo buyout that would clear the way for him to join the Cavs — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

How long will the Knicks maintain their unwillingness to buy Melo out when he can block any trade? One of the summer's hottest questions … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

Much like Anthony has obviously established a comfort level in New York, so has his family. It makes sense that one primary reason to exercise his no-trade clause would be to remain close to his son.

Nevertheless, with all the drama surrounding this team and the continued disregard for he and others, Anthony can’t be interested in finishing out (or simply continuing on with) his career in New York. There could potentially be better fitting and/or more suitable situations for him. He should be motivated to contribute to a championship-contending scenario while he’s still able to compete at a high enough level. If Phil Jackson were to take some initiative, he could find a deal that accommodates Anthony while still allowing the Knicks to get something of value back in return. The need to get this done sooner than later (so that Anthony and his family have to time to adjust, plan, and acclimate themselves to a new setting) shouldn’t be underestimated.

It’s still early to explore or discuss the possibility of a buyout. However, if Jackson waits too long, Anthony could exercise his right to press on with his no-trade clause and create a stalemate. It’s best to accommodate both parties and start fresh relatively soon before this situation gets even worse. The Knicks need to find a deal, and do it quickly.