With the NBA G League season looming, Westchester Knicks’ training camp is underway. There are many news faces on the squad with only two returning players. Two players are signed to a two-way contract, which means those rookies will spend most of the season in Westchester but can join the New York Knicks for up to 45 days. Three players have joined the training camp roster as affiliate players. All six players who were selected during the 2017 NBAGL Draft are a part of the training camp roster as well. The complete roster is as follows:

Out of the three players who remained free agents, two of them rejoined the team. Joey Miller saw limited action last season (15.6 minutes per game), but will have a great opportunity to receive quality playing time this season. In the season finale, he recorded a career-high 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Max Hooper only suited up for the Dub Knicks twice last season— the first and last game of the season. Based off what he showed during his collegiate career, the Oakland product has a nice stroke from deep. As an NCAA athlete, Hooper didn’t attempt a shot inside the arc. He shot 257 threes and connected on 46% of his shots. While Westchester ranked No. 4 in three-point percentages (37% ) last season, the team was No. 18 in points per game (105.9). If Hooper can remain effective with his three-point shot like he was in college, those team stats will increase.

Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks are signed to a two-way contract. Both players will spend the majority of the season in Westchester and will play a maximum of 45 days in New York. Kornet and Hicks are in an unique situation. They will have an opportunity to develop aspects of their game in the NBA G League, which is excepted to keep them sharp for when they join New York.

Two of the three affiliate players played with the New York Knicks in Summer League and the preseason. Both Nigel Hayes and Xavier Rathan-Mayes have experienced success during those stints and will look to further their professional careers in Westchester. Trey Burke was signed Oct. 11 and waived three days later. If Burke performs like he did at Michigan, he will have a great chance to earn an NBA call-up later in the season.

Westchester selected six players in the NBA G League Draft. All six players will continue to compete during training camp to earn a roster spot. Devon Baulkman, Tony Criswell, Billy Garrett, and Jordan Henriquez have made the squad via a team tryout.