The Knicks have put trade talks involving Carmelo Anthony on hold, but that hasn’t stopped one Rocket from thinking about soaring to new heights with the 33 year old.

“If we can get [Anthony], obviously he would help our team tremendously. What we have right now in our locker room is pretty good,” Harden said (via ESPN) at his summer basketball camp.

Still, Harden, like many hungry stars around the NBA, recognizes the power and recent dominance of the Warriors. If players want to legitimately make a run at Golden State while still in their respective primes, they’ll likely need to join together in order to do so. Even after acquiring Chris Paul, Houston can still use all the help it can get.

“It’s important,” he said. “I think the Warriors set a standard, and I think everybody’s trying to get to that standard and compete with them.”

Anthony is arguably the best player still available, be it via the trade market or free agency. He’s readily available, the Knicks are motivated to move him, and Paul is one of Anthony’s best friends. They’ve talked about playing together for years. Luckily for the Rockets, Anthony holds all the power, courtesy of his no-trade clause.

Paul isn’t the only one who wants Anthony in Houston, however. Harden endorsed Anthony’s skills, calling him, “one of the best players that we have in this league”

This saga has gone on long enough. In pausing trade talks, hopefully new General Manager Scott Perry just wants to get settled in and acquire a pulse on Anthony’s mindset. Perhaps a conversation can be had about exploring alternative trade options so that the Knicks can get a better haul back in return. Either way, a trade needs to happen at this point.

Anthony is no stranger to prolonged trade talks and varying speculation. Prior to being acquired by the Knicks, months of drama followed Anthony and his widely expected departure from the Denver Nuggets. Anthony may be used to it and know how to tune things out, but those around him may not be. Former Knick Brandon Jennings even went as far as saying the speculation “took a toll” on him and the Knicks this past season. Obviously Phil Jackson is no longer present, but a solution is still needed. This not only effects Anthony, but any and all players whose names are continuously attached to such a potential trade.

If Perry is truly dedicated to curating a more positive culture, he needs to establish a direction and come up with an answer sooner than later.