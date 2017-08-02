Pistons legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars has been hired as President of ISE Basketball, the sports and entertainment agency announced. In addition to Knicks’ shooting guard Courtney Lee, the agency also represents a multitude of NBA players including DeMarcus Cousins, Ricky Rubio, and Rodney Hood, among others.

Though it might not seem like this judging from afar, Dumars’ acquisition could have an impact on the way the Knicks conduct their business during Scott Perry’s tenure as General Manager.

Dumars personally hired Perry as an executive during his days as Pistons President. It was in Detroit that Perry embarked on what has become a successful front office career. He assisted Dumars, and the Pistons became a staple in the Eastern Conference Finals and a perennial championship contender through the early 2000’s, ultimately winning the main prize in 2005. The two have a long standing friendship, relationship, an understanding for one another’s business mentality. This rapport and mutual respect could make negotiating (and/or hearing one another out or being accommodating) a rather seamless effort.

Moreover, the President and CEO of ISE, Hank Ratner previously worked for Cablevision and served in the same capacity for The Madison Square Garden Company from 2009-14. He has ties to James Dolan and those still part of the Knicks organization today, including President Steve Mills.

Ratner went on to call Dumars a “decorated NBA player and front office executive with relationships across the globe and an impeccable reputation as a leader and man of great integrity.” The former NBA executive will oversee all aspects of the agency’s basketball representation business.

Early on in Carmelo Anthony’s Knickerbocker career, New York was heavily associated with CAA due to their relationships with its executives and subsequently went on to acquire many of its players before Phil Jackson arrived. The fact of the matter is that relationships and connections are key to doing business, not only in the sports world, but generally speaking.

The significant ties to ISE, especially given Dumars’ recent hire, could play a central role in the way the Knicks build out their team as Mills and Perry settle into their new respective roles. It’s something to keep an eye on.