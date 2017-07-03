@MSGNetworks Summer League broadcast team says Luke Kornet is expected to sign a two-way contract with #Knicks. — Keith Schlosser (@KeithBSchlosser) July 3, 2017

During the Knicks’ Orlando Summer League matchup against the Thunder on Monday, the MSG Network broadcast team revealed that the team is expected to sign Vanderbilt alum Luke Kornet to a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Kornet has the potential to be a special player. At 7’1″, he creates really vast mismatches with his unique skill set to shoot from behind the arc. He’s been especially solid from the corner spots for New York this week.

Two-way contracts are a new and improved tool for NBA teams to develop potential big league contributors via the G League. Here’s an explanation from the league office:

For the first time this coming fall, NBA teams can sign up to two “two-way” players to NBA contracts. These contracts allow “two-way” players to be with their NBA parent team for up to 45 days, spending most of the season in the NBA G League.

ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla has long been high on the big man. The Knicks are making his prediction come true.

I'm biased but drafted or not, Vandy's 7-1 Luke Kornet will be on NBA roster. Finally healthy, shoots 3's, protects rim, high IQ. Teams like — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) June 4, 2017