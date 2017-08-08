After some ramped speculation and widely reported moves in recent weeks, the Knicks have formally announced a few new hires in the front office.

Gerald Madkins has been named assistant general manager, Craig Robinson as vice president, player development and G League operations, Harold Ellis as director, player personnel, Michael Arcieri as director, basketball strategy and Fred Cofield as scout.

In a statement released by the team, General Manager Scott Perry said, “Last month, the day after I was hired, I started a full evaluation of the entire basketball operations staff. My first goal was to build-up the highest level front office in the NBA. We are adding a host of highly-regarded and respected basketball people to work with the Knicks to fortify the franchise for years to come.”

Such additions are proof that as Perry continues his evaluation, he believes he knows better people to fill respective roles as this new look front office is tasked with turning the Knicks around once and for all. Perry worked with Madkins during their days with the Seattle Sonics, and alongside Ellis and Arcieri with the Orlando Magic.

Perry (and Mills) by no means appears limited to depending on James Dolan’s inner circle of staffers. That said, it remains to be seen how the hirings of Perry’s lieutenants will impact those already employed by the organization.

Ian Begley reports that Clarence Gaines Jr. (who was brought in as Phil Jackson’s right hand man) will remain with the Knicks in a scouting role. Such a move might be indicative of what’s to come for others awaiting their fates.