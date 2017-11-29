Since starting the season on an absolute tear, taking the NBA by storm and going on a rampage that included 30+ point outings on a nightly basis, Kristaps Porzingis has come back to earth a bit as of late. While the Knicks have fallen to .500 with a 10-10 record, he’s still averaging 27 points, good for fourth best in the league. He also leads the league in blocks with 2.2.

It’s safe to say that Porzingis is embracing the spotlight and has enjoyed taking center stage in the Big Apple following the departure of Carmelo Anthony. But as the young gun is about to realize, serving as the city’s headlining attraction often goes far beyond awing fans with skills on the hardwood.

On the heels of his rapid rise to stardom, the 22 year old will appear as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this coming Thursday, November 30th. Porzingis follows in the footsteps of both Anthony and Tyson Chandler, who previously appeared on the late night talk show during their respective Knicks tenures.

Interestingly enough, neither player tended to talk much basketball with Fallon. Anthony’s appearances highlighted his outside interests and ventures, including soccer, movie cameos, and sneaker releases. Conversely, Chandler spoke about his interest in photography.

Having said that, the team was struggling mightily at the time of each one’s respective appearances, so perhaps it was not in the best interests of either athlete to discuss New York’s low points. On the other hand, the Knicks have, thus far. exceeded expectations this season. The excitement continues to rise and the cheers from the home crowd have been the loudest the team has heard in nearly five years. With Porzingis at the center of it all, the organization may want to loosen the reins a bit and allow him to bask in the glory.

Kristaps Porzingis just unveiled his newest Adidas Crazy Explosive sneaker that he'll wear tonight — there's a Unicorn on the outsole. pic.twitter.com/JQ9z1xFFWx — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 27, 2017

True to his on the court persona, however, Porzingis did don flashy new sneakers with unicorns on them (see above) at one of New York’s recent games. Perhaps fans can hope that his appearance on the talk show will coincide with an announcement and respective release date for consumer purchase.