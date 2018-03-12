As the youth movement continues, the Knicks will retain Troy Williams’ services for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, with partial guarantees toward next season, multiple reports confirm.

Sources: Forward Troy Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with the Knicks, with partial guarantees for 2018-19. He's averaged 8.1 points in eight games with New York during his two 10-day deals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2018

The swingman arrived in New York without much prior NBA experience to speak of, but so far he’s made the most of his time donning orange and blue. Over the course of his two 10-day comtracts, Williams averaged 8.1 points off the pine. Coach Jeff Hornacek has opted to play Williams extended minutes through various fourth quarters of respective recent contests, allowing him to work into somewhat of a groove offensively. He’s a raw prospect, but has shown decent potential shooting the long ball from each corner. The young gun may not be a natural jump shooter, but perhaps his willingness to adapt and put effort into being the type of player the Knicks need has won him favor along the way. He aims to please. While there’s plenty of room to grow on both ends of the floor, one area in which Williams especially shines is that of his athleticism. He’s a highflyer with great agility and an explosive first step toward the basket. When he’s on the move, the defense is constantly kept on its toes. He can cut through the lane and finish relatively well.

Spending most of this season as an assignment player with the Rockets’ G League affiliate, Williams averaged 19.8 points on 46% from the field and 33% from deep. Signing him for the rest of the season gives the Knicks fifteen guaranteed contracts (and two two-way players), so this will eliminate any further flexibility the team may have wanted to explore alternative young talent. Clearly Williams has demonstrated enough promise that his new team is content in keeping him in the fold over other options.