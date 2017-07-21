ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

The Knicks may be in a state of flux and utter disarray, but even that fails to negate the power of the bright lights and the popular market of New York City.

As a somewhat local product hailing from New Jersey, the Big Apple is close to home for Irving. If the Knicks were to succeed with him leading the way, he would be celebrated as the hometown hero and savior Carmelo Anthony has failed to be. That possibility in and of itself could certainly offer appeal to the 25 year old, regardless of where New York stands now.

Irving’s trade request comes at an opportune time for the Knicks. Anthony has eyes for Cleveland and a trade involving Irving could give way to a LeBron James and Melo tandem. At first, the Knicks were not left with intriguing enough options regarding an Anthony to Cavs deal. This trade request could open things up and allow both teams to satisfy themselves and each disgruntled party.

Knicks very interesting. Kyrie is from the area. KP was already dangled…and Knicks could still do S&T with DRose https://t.co/67jJdMN5SN — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 21, 2017

Talks centering around Irving and Anthony should give both sides a starting point for trade talks. Nevertheless, the Knicks should remain cautious and be careful not to include Kristaps Porzingis. At 25, Irving can help the Knicks maintain a formidable run for the future. He would stand tall as the main attraction, but a youthful Porzingis could still complement him in a secondary role if they want to compete. Acquiring Irving would be useless if the Knicks cannot provide him with a talented supporting cast capable of competing and building towards a promising future. The young superstar, a four-time NBA all-star, fits right into the Knicks’ current vision. They shouldn’t feel compelled to give up other players and prospects that take away from that.

Anthony’s talent, his interest in Cleveland, and respect from James all make him a prime candidate to don a Cavaliers jersey in the near future. The Knicks can also sign and trade Derrick Rose, which would allow Cleveland more flexibility to acquire him. That, too, is a plus. Furthermore, New York employs Courtney Lee and Kyle O’Quinn, two respected and valuable role players at competitive salaries who could easily bolster the Cavaliers’ hopes for another championship. These are all pieces the Knicks should explore moving in any trade involving Irving before Porzingis’ name even comes up.

In adding Irving to a core that already includes Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, Frank Ntilikina, and Tim Hardaway Jr., New York would easily boast a formidable enough group to build toward something special with. They’ve been lucky enough to draft well and keep their prospects in more recent years. Hardaway Jr. may prove to be overpaid, but he’s a player who can still contribute and fit in. This means that the Knicks could also explore moving future draft picks (especially in lieu of Porzingis) in a blockbuster swap including the Cavaliers’ star guard.

The Knicks have been widely praised for holding on to all recent and future draft picks. Past front office regimes have been marred in controversy due to their decision(s) to relinquish draft picks in unnecessary fashion. That said, Irving is an absolute staple and bonafide superstar of this league. He’s an all-star, a champion, and a gold medal winner. At 25, the youngster stands to be one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and will likely demonstrate such an ability to do so for years to come. He’s a proven talent. Adding him to an already existing core means the Knicks would be able to focus on the pieces in place. Trading draft picks wouldn’t be compromising the future: Irving could be the future, and the proven talent of Porzingis and Co. means they’re all better suited to perform than a raw draft selection or two. If Irving can help the Knicks succeed, such draft selections will be on the lower end of the spectrum anyway.

Thus, the Knicks should have the green light to aggressively pursue a deal for Irving and make something happen. As alluded to above, they have plenty of assets and pieces necessary to intrigue Cleveland, and should be able to do so while keeping Porzingis off the table.

The NBA offseason never fails to offer some excitement.