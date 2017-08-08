The Knicks will sign 28 year old Bucks swingman Michael Beasley to an one-year deal, according to Michael Scotto.

Since being selected as the number two overall NBA Draft pick in 2008, Beasley’s professional career has been met with inconsistencies, drug issues and disciplinary problems. He’s fallen victim to becoming the prototypical draft bust, as the stardom often associated with selections of that magnitude and stature certainly hasn’t followed him.

Nevertheless, as the forward has gotten older, he’s revitalized his career and reputation. Beasley averaged massive double-doubles as a headlining attraction during two separate stints in China from 2014-16. What’s more, the Miami Heat have attempted to support the forward, bringing him into their organization on three different occasions throughout his career. If that organization sees something of value in Beasley, he must still be worth exploring.

Beasley has continued to prove himself on the NBA floor all while playing on minimum deals. His deal with the Knicks figures to be a similar pact, given the team’s cap situation.

Although he’s become known as a draft bust, Beasley has more recently elevated his once turbulent identity and respective game into serving as a very dependable role player. Over parts of his last five NBA campaigns, the journeyman has risen up as a steady shooting double-digit scoring threat. He’s a very solid reserve. At 28, he still boasts a very impressive level of athleticism and bounce in his game. Beasley appeared in just 56 games last season, but did happen to shoot career-high percentages of 53% from the field and 42% from deep.

Despite being an addition so late into the summer, there’s a good chance Beasley will play his way into an important role and give the Knicks a much needed offensive boost off the pine. He’s under 30, so youth is still somewhat on his side. Above all else, Beasley will be hungry to continue proving himself in a positive light. Such gritty determination is something New York could use on its new-look ball club. Here’s to hoping Beasley stays on the right path in the Big Apple.