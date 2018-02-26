Following Trey Burke’s success with the New York Knicks and Nigel Hayes’ quick stint with the Lakers, the Westchester Knicks added Sekou Wiggs and Zak Irvin with their open roster spots. Both Wiggs and Irvin impressed the team with their play and stayed on after Hayes returned to Westchester. Though each youngster has only been around for short while, each one has made an impact on the team.

In his debut, Irvin bolstered the team with his energy and production. He recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting from the field in 27 minutes off the bench. Before the All-Star break, the Knicks ran a small ball line-up, which showcased Irvin at the four. The 6’6″ forward held his own quite well. The smaller lineup opened the lane for players to drive or kick out to the opener shooter. On a couple of occasions, he drove and kicked it out to the open shooter for an uncontested shot. Like Irvin, Wiggs came in at the half point of the season and has provided value off the bench. While he demonstrated his ability to score and vision on the court at Alaska Anchorage, Wiggs has taken things a step further to provide Westchester with defense, energy and athleticism.

Westchester head coach Mike Miller praised Wiggs and Irvin’s versatility and their ability to compliment the team’s core.

“They are both bringing somewhat of a different dimension. They are aggressive defenders and have the versatility to fit in offensively and play off the other guys, which is what we need,” Miller said. “The core of our team has been together. When you add somebody, you want them to complement the core and those guys really do.”

Irwin and Wiggs have been with the team for a short time, but have been able to contribute to the No. 1 team in the NBA G League. Despite joining the team in the middle of the season, both players have added value and depth to Westchester. In the final stretch of the season, Wiggs and Irvin are expected to have significant roles with the Knicks and will continue to provide value to the team.