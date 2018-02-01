In their first meeting in more than two months, the top two teams in the Atlantic Division faced off in a morning matchup on Wednesday. With two very talented teams competing, more than five thousand fans were treated a great game with Westchester walking away with the 101-99 victory following a buzzer-beater from Nigel Hayes.

After trailing for most of the game, the Raptors 905 brought a 13-point lead into the final quarter. The 905 were hoping to continue their strong production in the fourth quarter, but Westchester had other things in mind. The Knicks came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor. In the process, Westchester outscored the home team 33-18 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams battled for the lead in the final minute of the game. Billy Garrett and Luke Kornet hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the score at 97. After Xavier Rathan-Mayes gave Westchester the lead, Lorenzo Brown drained a pull-up jump shot to tie the score. With 16 seconds left in the game, Westchester had a great opportunity to pick up the road victory. Following a missed three-pointer by Rathan-Mayes, Nigel Hayes hit a jumper at the buzzer to give Westchester their 23rd win of the season.

Rathan-Mayes led Westchester with 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds on 10-of-21 shooting from the field. In his first game back following a 10-day contract with Los Angeles, Hayes finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals on 8-of-16 from the field. Luke Kornet recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. As a team, the Knicks shot 42% from three-point range. With the win, Westchester improves to 23-12 and maintain the best record in the G League.